December 2016
Volume 92
Issue 8
Impact Factor: 3.015
Sexually Transmitted Infections is the world's longest running international journal on sexual health. It aims to keep practitioners, trainees and researchers up to date in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of all STIs and HIV. The journal publishes original research, descriptive epidemiology, evidence-based reviews and comment on the clinical, public health, translational, sociological and laboratory aspects of sexual health from around the world. It also publishes educational articles, letters and online material such as podcasts. STI is an official journal of the British Association of Sexual Health and HIV and the Australasian Chapter of Sexual Health Medicine and is endorsed by MEDFASH.
BASHH Scientific Meeting
There will be a BASHH Scientific Meeting taking place on the Friday 13th January, at the Royal Society Medicine, London. The theme will be 'HIV and GUM for MSM'. Click on the link below to view the workshop programme.
BASHH members
Members of BASHH are entitled to discounted subscriptions to STI, one of its official journals. Members include medical practitioners, scientists and other healthcare workers with an interest in sexual health.
STI outbreaks
This themed issue on STI outbreaks, guest edited by Gwenda Hughes and Ian Simms, includes articles that explore epidemics, clusters, changes in antibiotic resistance, changes in behaviours that increase the chance of outbreaks, as well as considering how we respond to and describe outbreaks.
