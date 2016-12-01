Monitoring and assessment of bone mineral density in HIV-infected individuals

David Lawrence Fiona Cresswell Eben Jones Prudence Jarrett Chibuzo Mowete Yvonne Gilleece The Lawson Unit , Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust , Brighton , UK Correspondence to Dr David Lawrence, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, Eastern Road, Brighton BN2 5BE, UK; david.lawrence{at}bsuh.nhs.uk , davidlawrence{at}doctors.org.uk Received 11 July 2016

11 July 2016 Revised 29 July 2016

29 July 2016 Accepted 3 September 2016

Reduced bone mineral density is more common in HIV due to traditional and HIV-specific risk factors.1 Thirty-eight per cent of Brighton's HIV cohort is aged over 50; as they age, increased morbidity and mortality associated with fractures is likely. Fracture prevention must therefore be prioritised.

FRAX assesses the 10-year risk of major osteoporotic fracture by modelling cohort data using 11 clinical risk factors, …