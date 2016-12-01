rss
Effectiveness of harm reduction education on decreasing risky-behaviour among injecting drug users in Egypt

  1. Ayman Ghaly3
  1. 1 Department of Biomedical Sciences, Lebanese International University—Beirut Campus, Beirut, Lebanon
  2. 2 Department of Epidemiology, Observatory of Public Policies and Health, Beirut, Lebanon
  3. 3 Egyptian Development & Human Rights Center, Cairo, Egypt
  1. Correspondence to Dr Ali Ghaddar, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Lebanese International University—Beirut Campus, Mseitbeh Beirut, Block B, 2nd floor, Beirut 03690, Lebanon; ali.ghaddar{at}liu.edu.lb
  • Received 12 July 2016
  • Revised 3 August 2016
  • Accepted 3 September 2016

HIV in the MENA region is a rising health concern with reported emergent HIV epidemics concentrated among injecting drug users (IDU) and men having sex with men (MSM).1 Previous studies described various risky injection and sexual practices persisting among IDUs in Egypt including the frequent utilisation of used needles or syringes, the shared use of needles/syringes with one or more persons and unprotected sexual relationships with other at-risk for HIV networks …

