Sex Transm Infect 93:10 doi:10.1136/sextrans-2016-053011
The discovery of Chlamydia trachomatis

  1. David Taylor-Robinson
  1. Imperial College London, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Professor David Taylor-Robinson, Baytrees, 20 South Park View, Gerrards Cross SL9 8HN, UK; trobinson3{at}hotmail.co.uk
  • Received 7 December 2016
  • Accepted 12 December 2016

In 1907, Halberstaedter and von Prowazek, associates of Albert Neisser, saw intracytoplasmic inclusions in conjunctival scrapings from subjects with trachoma. Recognising the existence of an infectious agent and that inclusions were draped around the nucleus, they suggested the name Chlamydozoa (Greek chlamys, a cloak). First thought to be protozoa and then a virus, this purported micro-organism was, in fact, a bacterium specialised to exist …

