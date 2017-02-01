The discovery of Chlamydia trachomatis

David Taylor-Robinson Imperial College London, London, UK

In 1907, Halberstaedter and von Prowazek, associates of Albert Neisser, saw intracytoplasmic inclusions in conjunctival scrapings from subjects with trachoma. Recognising the existence of an infectious agent and that inclusions were draped around the nucleus, they suggested the name Chlamydozoa (Greek chlamys, a cloak). First thought to be protozoa and then a virus, this purported micro-organism was, in fact, a bacterium specialised to exist …