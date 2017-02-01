Confidentiality of sexual health patients’ information – what has history taught us and where do we stand?

Jo Gibbs, Pam Sonnenberg, Claudia S Estcourt
Correspondence to Jo Gibbs, Research Department of Infection & Population Health, University College London, London, UK, WC1E 6JB; Jo.gibbs{at}ucl.ac.uk
Received 16 December 2016

The rights of patients to access confidential care, without referral from, or sharing of, information with general practitioners or other health care professionals, is a founding principle of sexual health care in England. Indeed, the progressive Public Health (Venereal Diseases) Regulations 1916, described by Harrison in the first edition of the British Journal of Venereal Diseases, continues to influence the way that sexual health …