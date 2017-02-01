Highlights from this issue

This is the first issue of Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) in a very special year – 2017 marks the Centenary of a nationwide network of clinics in England and Wales. Together with the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) – of which STI is of course an official journal – we are working to celebrate this important anniversary with a range of specially commissioned content. This month you can begin to read a series of historical vignettes reflecting the history of the journal and the profession, written by eminent physicians and scientists who reflect on a hundred years of progress. We will also be recording podcasts and look forward to joining BASHH at a London celebration in the summer. Make sure to keep an eye on the website and follow us on Twitter.

This journal began in 1925 as the British Journal of Venereal Disease, and …