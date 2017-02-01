Increasing rates of reported chemsex/sexualised recreational drug use in men who have sex with men attending for postexposure prophylaxis for sexual exposure

Zoe Ottaway 1 , Fionnuala Finnerty 2 , Tracey Buckingham 2 , Daniel Richardson 2 , 3 1 Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust , Maidstone, Kent , UK 2 Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust , Brighton, Sussex , UK 3 Brighton & Sussex Medical School , Brighton, Sussex , UK Correspondence to Dr Zoe Ottaway, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, Maidstone, Kent ME16 9QQ, UK; zoe.ottaway{at}nhs.net Received 1 September 2016

1 September 2016 Revised 30 September 2016

30 September 2016 Accepted 10 October 2016

Sexualised recreational drug use or chemsex is associated with an increase in sexual risk-taking behaviours in men who have sex with men (MSM).1 Chemsex is associated with group sex and multiple sexual partners, serodiscordant condomless sex and STI transmission.1–3 Chemsex is, therefore, an important public health issue among MSM and may result in an increase in HIV-negative men attending for postexposure prophylaxis for sexual exposure (PEPSE). As part of a local audit into …