Street and labour children; special group for elimination of viral hepatitis in Iran

Hamidreza Karimi-Sari 1 , 2 , 3 , Mohammad Saeid Rezaee-Zavareh 1 , 2 , 3 , Seyed Moayed Alavian 2 , 3 1 Student Research Committee, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences , Tehran , The Islamic Republic of Iran 2 Baqiyatallah Research Center for Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases (BRCGL), Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences , Tehran , The Islamic Republic of Iran 3 Middle East Liver Diseases (MELD) Center , Tehran , The Islamic Republic of Iran Correspondence to Professor Seyed Moayed Alavian, Baqiyatallah Research Center for Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases (BRCGL), Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran 17166, The Islamic Republic of Iran; Alavian{at}thc.ir Received 15 September 2016

Dear editor,

We read with much interest the recently published article by Foroughi et al 1 in your journal. They have demonstrated that the prevalence of HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections among street and labour children is 4.5%, 1.7% and 2.6% in Iran, respectively, and well discussed about HIV infection in this population. However, we would like to highlight some points about HBV …