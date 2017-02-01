Street and labour children; special group for elimination of viral hepatitis in Iran
- 1 Student Research Committee, Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, The Islamic Republic of Iran
- 2 Baqiyatallah Research Center for Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases (BRCGL), Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran, The Islamic Republic of Iran
- 3 Middle East Liver Diseases (MELD) Center, Tehran, The Islamic Republic of Iran
- Correspondence to Professor Seyed Moayed Alavian, Baqiyatallah Research Center for Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases (BRCGL), Baqiyatallah University of Medical Sciences, Tehran 17166, The Islamic Republic of Iran; Alavian{at}thc.ir
- Received 15 September 2016
- Accepted 18 September 2016
Dear editor,
We read with much interest the recently published article by Foroughi et al 1 in your journal. They have demonstrated that the prevalence of HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV) infections among street and labour children is 4.5%, 1.7% and 2.6% in Iran, respectively, and well discussed about HIV infection in this population. However, we would like to highlight some points about HBV …