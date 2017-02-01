Pre-exposure prophylaxis: making history

August 2016 was a truly momentous month for HIV prevention in the UK. We saw the National AIDS Trust successfully challenge NHS England with regards to the withdrawal of pre-exposure prophylaxis “PrEP” from the NHS specialised commissioning process.1 There was huge media representation of the case, with PrEP making the main headline on BBC News on August 2nd.

NHSE was quick to appeal this outcome, but November 2016 saw the result upheld.2,3 The optimal outcome of “PrEP for all who need it”, provided via the NHS has not been reached yet, but NHSE agreed funding to provide for PrEP for 10,000 people in an implementation trial.4 The trial will be funded by NHSE and implemented by PHE; there are concerns that it could results in another “Prevention Postcode Lottery”, as per the current HPV vaccination pilot. We need reassurance that a full PrEP roll out will follow.

The legal challenge by NAT was …