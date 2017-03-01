You are here

  • High prevalence of Chlamydia trachomatis infection among infertile women in Mwanza city, Tanzania: a need to introduce screening and treatment programme

High prevalence of Chlamydia trachomatis infection among infertile women in Mwanza city, Tanzania: a need to introduce screening and treatment programme
  1. Mansour Y Ramadhani1,
  2. Mariam M Mirambo2,
  3. Happiness Mbena1,
  4. Albert Kihunrwa1,
  5. Stephen E Mshana2
  1. 1 Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Weill Bugando School of Medicine, Mwanza, Tanzania
  2. 2 Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Weill Bugando School of Medicine, Mwanza, Tanzania
  1. Correspondence to Dr Mariam M Mirambo, Department of Microbiology and Immunology Department, Weill Bugando School of Medicine, P. O. Box 1464, Mwanza, Tanzania; mmmirambo{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-052795

Chlamydia trachomatis infections are recognised to be one of the causes of infertility in women; moreover, it is a cause that health services are able to do something about. So, in contexts of high infertility, establishing chlamydia (CT) prevalence can be a powerful argument in favour of prioritising interventions such as routine screening and treatment of high-risk women.

In view of this, a team of researchers from Bugando Weill School of Medicine in Mwanza, Tanzania, conducted a cross-sectional hospital-based …

