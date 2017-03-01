You are here

Group sex event participation: a link to STI risk among African-American heterosexual men incarcerated in North Carolina
  1. Joy D Scheidell1,
  2. Samuel R Friedman2,
  3. Carol Golin3,
  4. David A Wohl4,
  5. Maria R Khan1
  1. 1Department of Population Health, NYU School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA
  2. 2National Development and Research Institutes, Inc., New York, New York, USA
  3. 3University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
  4. 4Division of Infectious Disease, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA
  1. Correspondence to Joy D Scheidell, Department of Population Health, NYU School of Medicine, 227 E 30th Street, 628Q, New York, NY 10016, USA; joy.scheidell{at}nyumc.org

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-052980

Group sex events (GSEs) among heterosexuals and other groups may facilitate STI transmission by contributing to rapid partner exchange and links to high-risk partners.1 ,2 Using baseline (in-prison) data from DISRUPT (Disruption of Intimate Stable Relationships Unique to the Prison Term) (n=142), a cohort study conducted among African-American men incarcerated in North Carolina, USA, who were in committed heterosexual relationships at prison entry, we measured preincarceration GSE participation and other …

