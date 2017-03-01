You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Filler
Self-sampling and self-testing for STIs and HIV: the case for consistent nomenclature
  1. Emma M Harding-Esch1,2,
  2. Emma Hollis1,
  3. Hamish Mohammed1,
  4. John M Saunders1
  1. 1 HIV/STI Department, National Infection Service, Public Health England, London, UK
  2. 2 Applied Diagnostic Research and Evaluation Unit, Institute for Infection and Immunity, St George's University of London, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Emma M Harding-Esch, HIV/STI Department, National Infection Service, Public Health England, London, UK; Emma.Harding-Esch{at}phe.gov.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-052841

Statistics from Altmetric.com

At the recent BASHH Annual Conference, there were numerous presentations referring to home-sampling or testing, oftentimes interchangeably and inconsistently, despite these being distinct methodologies. Furthermore, by specifying ‘home’ as opposed to ‘self’, the sampling or testing is constrained to the home environment. With diagnostic advances enabling modified care pathways, we urge that these terms be used consistently.

The WHO defines HIV self-testing as ‘a process whereby a person who …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/