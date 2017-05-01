Of the people, by the people and for the people

Article Text
The BASHH public panel was formed in 2010 with the aim of achieving proactive public and patient involvement (PPI) in the activities and strategies of BASHH.
Meeting three times a year, the panel is formed of clinical and lay members alongside representatives from third sector organisations which provide sexual healthcare and advice. A founding principle of the panel was that no more than 50% of its membership should be sexual health professionals.
Since 2010, the public panel has reviewed all patient information leaflets produced by BASHH to ensure that language and content are patient-focused. This is a requirement of the information standard to which patient information must conform.1 In addition to leaflets, the public panel has played an active role …
