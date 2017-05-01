Correlation between pubic hair grooming and STIs: results from a nationally representative probability sample

STIs remain the most commonly transmitted infection, and the USA has the highest incidence of STIs among the industrialised countries. 11 Roughly half of Americans will acquire an STI at some point in their lifetime. 12 STIs are associated with a multitude of sequelae, including pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility, genital-related cancers and increased rates of HIV acquisition and transmission. 11 The increasing incidence of STIs warrants investigation into reduction strategies beyond routine screening, media advertisements and improved diagnostics. 2 Prior studies have demonstrated that the act of grooming with a razor causes epidermal microtears, which may permit epithelial penetrance by bacterial or viral STIs, such as HPV and molluscum contagiosum. 6 , 7 A better understanding of the relation between pubic hair grooming and STI risk could lead to improved STI-reduction strategies by identifying high-risk individuals who would benefit from education regarding safe sex practices. Our group has previously reported that grooming in conjunction with sexual orientation and sexual role may influence STI transmission; 13 however, no large-scale, gender-balanced study has evaluated the relation between grooming and STIs, taking into consideration specific grooming practices. Our hypothesis is that grooming is positively related to STIs, except for pubic lice that would be reduced by hair removal.

While hair removal has been shown to contribute to increased morbidity, such as injury 5 and cutaneous infections (eg, folliculitis 2 ), little is known about the relation between grooming practices and STIs. Such a relation is plausible because the act of grooming with razors or shavers causes epidermal microtears, which may permit epithelial penetrance by bacterial or viral STIs, such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and molluscum contagiosum. 6 This hypothesis is supported by a small-scale report of increased molluscum contagiosum acquisition among groomers. 7 On the other hand, grooming removes the amount and length of pubic hair, which may reduce the risk of acquiring other sexually transmitted pathogens, such as pubic lice. This hypothesis is also supported by a small-scale report. 8 Finally, as pubic hair grooming is correlated with an increased number of lifetime sexual partners and is viewed as a preparatory act to sexual engagement, 1 , 4 , 9 , 10 it may also serve as a marker of increased STI risk. Irrespective of the underlying mechanism—whether a causal relation or statistical association—understanding the possible link between pubic hair grooming and STI acquisition could be useful for developing strategies to reduce STI rates.

Pubic hair removal has become a common practice among men and women worldwide. 1 The media has driven adoption of new grooming patterns 2 , 3 and modern society's definition of attractiveness, cleanliness and feelings of femininity or masculinity. As a result, our perception of genital normalcy has changed. 1 , 3 , 4

We limited the analytic sample to participants who reported at least one lifetime sexual partner to ensure that all participants were at risk for STIs. Univariable associations between grooming and STI history were investigated by comparing the prevalence of each individual STI and STI type by grooming status and practices, using χ 2 or Fisher's exact test, as appropriate. Multivariable logistic regression models were then created to measure associations adjusting for confounders a priori (age and number of lifetime sexual partners). A data analysis was performed with Stata V.13.0 (StataCorp, College Station, Texas, USA). p Values ≤0.05 were considered statistically significant.

The participants were queried on their history of STIs, including the number and type of STIs. We categorised cutaneous STIs as herpes, HPV, syphilis and molluscum contagiosum, and secretory STIs as gonorrhoea, chlamydia and HIV. We analysed pubic lice separately. The participants with missing or incomplete data were excluded from the analyses (n=110, 1.5%).

Our survey instrument queried participants' grooming practices, including whether they had ever groomed (yes/no) and their frequency of grooming (daily, weekly, monthly, every 3–6 months or every year). It also queried the amount of hair respondents typically removed (trimming vs complete removal), and typical grooming tools (non-electric razor, electric razor, wax, scissors, electrolysis, laser hair removal, depilatories or tweezers). We defined ever groomers as anyone who had groomed their pubic hair in the past, extreme groomers as those who removed all of their pubic hair via grooming more than 11 times per year and high-frequency groomers as those who performed daily or weekly pubic hair trimming. Extreme groomers and high-frequency groomers were not mutually exclusive categorisations as respondents may remove all of their pubic hair (extreme) more than 11 times per year and also trim their pubic hair on a weekly basis following hair regrowth.

Study participants are recruited using random probability-based sampling to increase accuracy. 15 Respondents are recruited using address-based sampling of the US Postal Service's delivery sequence file. The address-based sampling estimates 97% of households can be reached and contacted through household mail. 14 Once a survey participant is recruited, he/she receives a notification via email to participate in a study sample. The participants may also check their personal online member page to participate in survey taking. The topic of the survey is given to the participants. The participants do not see any questions from a particular survey until they accept the survey. The topic of the current study was ‘Personal Grooming Injuries’. GfK provides a laptop computer and free internet service to all panel members without access to the internet. For the current study, the panel members received 1000 points for completing the survey, which is the cash equivalent of $1.

We conducted a nationally representative survey of non-institutionalised adults aged 18–65 years residing in the USA. We developed a questionnaire designed to capture and characterise pubic hair grooming practices, grooming injuries, sexual behaviours and STI history (see online supplementary appendix A ). The survey was conducted with the GfK group (GfK, formerly Knowledge Networks). Details regarding GfK study methods have previously been reported and are briefly summarised below. 14

After adjustment for age and number of lifetime sexual partners, ever having groomed remained positively associated with histories of any STIs (OR 1.8; 95% CI 1.4 to 2.2), cutaneous STIs (OR 2.6; CI 1.8 to 3.7), secretory STIs (OR 1.7; CI 1.3 to 2.2) and pubic lice (OR 2.0; CI 1.25 to 2.91) when compared with non-grooming. The stronger positive associations for extreme grooming (OR 4.41; CI 2.9 to 6.8) and high-frequency grooming (OR 3.6; CI 2.3 to 5.4) with cutaneous STIs also persisted when compared with non-grooming. Finally, for pubic lice, non-extreme grooming (OR 2.0; CI 1.3 to 3.0) and low-frequency grooming (OR 2.0; CI 1.3 to 3.1) remained positively associated with these STIs. Extreme grooming (OR 1.5; CI 0.8 to 3.0) and high-frequency grooming (OR 1.4; CI 0.8 to 2.6) were not associated with pubic lice when compared with non-grooming ( table 3 ).

Groomers were more likely to report a history of secretory STIs compared with non-groomers. This positive association was observed for chlamydia and HIV, but was not statistically significant for gonorrhoea. Extreme groomers compared with non-extreme groomers were more likely to report a history of secretory STIs, although this did not reach statistical significance. Extreme groomers were significantly more likely to report a history of chlamydia than non-extreme groomers. Finally, high-frequency groomers were significantly less likely to report a history of gonorrhoea than low-frequency groomers.

Groomers were more likely to report a history of cutaneous STIs when compared with non-groomers (7% vs 2%, respectively, p<0.01). This positive association was observed for herpes (3% vs 1%, respectively, p<0.01), HPV (3% vs 1%, respectively, p<0.01) and syphilis (1.3% vs 0.7%, respectively, p=0.05), but not for molluscum contagiosum, although the number of participants who reported molluscum was low ( table 2 ). Stronger positive associations were observed for extreme groomers when compared with non-extreme groomers with a history of cutaneous STIs and for individuals with histories of herpes and HPV ( table 2 ). The stronger positive associations were also observed for high-frequency groomers compared with low-frequency groomers with histories of cutaneous STIs and for individuals with histories of HPV ( table 2 ).

Thirteen per cent of participants (n=943) reported a history of STI(s), 11% men and 15% women ( table 2 ). A greater proportion of groomers reported a lifetime history of STIs than non-groomers (14% vs 8%, respectively, p<0.01). Among groomers only, those who reported extreme grooming were more likely to report a lifetime history of STIs than those who reported non-extreme grooming (18% vs 14%, respectively, p<0.01), whereas no differences were observed between high-frequency and low-frequency groomers (15% vs 14%, respectively, p=0.92) ( table 2 ).

The types of grooming tool used varied by sex. A greater percentage of male groomers used an electric razor compared with female groomers (42% vs 12%). Non-electric razor usage was more common among women compared with men (61% vs 34%). Scissor usage was equally prevalent among both male and female groomers (19% vs 18%, respectively). Women reported using wax more often than men (5% vs 0%, respectively). Electrolysis, laser hair removal and usage of tweezers were rare among both male and female groomers.

The majority of participants (74%) reported a history of grooming their pubic hair (66% men and 84% women). Of those who groomed, 17% were extreme groomers and 22% were high-frequency groomers; 10% of extreme groomers were also high-frequency groomers ( table 1 ). Overall, groomers were younger than non-groomers (mean age and SD 43±13 years vs 50±13 years, respectively). Groomers reported a greater number of annual (mean, SD 1.9±21.7) and total lifetime sexual partners (mean, SD 16.5±60.1) compared with non-groomers (mean, SD 1.2±2.1 and 13.8±52.3, respectively). Groomers also reported more frequent weekly and daily sexual activity (53% and 4%, respectively) compared with non-groomers (43% and 3%, respectively). Considering only participants who groomed, those who were extreme or high-frequency groomers were more likely to be younger and female, and to report more frequent sexual activity than those who were non-extreme or low-frequency groomers. Extreme groomers also reported a greater number of annual and total lifetime sexual partners than other types of groomers ( table 1 ).

Discussion

Knowing the burden STIs have upon society, our primary aim was to evaluate the relation between grooming practices and STIs among a nationally representative sample of US residents. To our knowledge, this is the first national survey to investigate this possible relation. We found that a greater proportion of groomers reported a history of STIs than non-groomers. This positive relation was observed for all STIs, including cutaneous STIs, secretory STIs and pubic lice. However, the nature of these associations varied by grooming practices and type of STI. For cutaneous STIs, a dose–response was observed, whereby extreme groomers had a greater lifetime prevalence of any cutaneous STIs, herpes and HPV, and high-frequency groomers had a greater lifetime prevalence of any cutaneous STIs and HPV. These patterns were less clear for secretory STIs. Although extreme groomers did not have a significant difference in their lifetime prevalence of secretory STIs overall, this association varied widely across individual STIs. High-frequency groomers were also less likely to report gonorrhoea than low-frequency groomers. Finally, for pubic lice, the positive association between grooming and lice was limited to non-extreme and low-frequency groomers. As expected, after adjustment, both extreme grooming and high-frequency grooming were not associated with pubic lice when compared with non-grooming.

Several possible mechanisms may explain our findings. First, grooming may cause epidermal microtears, which may increase the risk of STIs, particularly cutaneous, viral STIs. This mechanism was recently proposed for grooming and molluscum contagiosum.7 This mechanism is also consistent with our observed dose–response relation between grooming and cutaneous STIs, as more extreme and/or frequent grooming should, in theory, result in a greater number and frequency of epidermal microtears and thus a greater risk of cutaneous STIs. The impact that HPV vaccine has on groomers and cutaneous STIs is unknown. As a second possible explanation for our findings, shared use of grooming tools may lead to STI transmission and a positive relation between grooming and STIs. For instance, there has been one report of HIV transmission among brothers sharing a razor blade;17 however, transmission of HIV via non-sexual, non-needle sharing, household contacts of persons with HIV is extraordinarily rare.18 With regard to gonorrhoea and chlamydia, the most common secretory STIs among groomers, these bacterial infectious agents have not been reported on inanimate object(s). Therefore, we believe that shared use of grooming tools is highly unlikely to explain our positive findings. As a third possible explanation for our findings, individuals who groom may be more likely to engage in risky sexual behaviours than those who do not groom. Although we adjusted our analyses for lifetime sexual partners, it is still possible that our findings may have been confounded by risky sexual behaviours. Finally, several mechanisms may work together to explain our findings. For instance, our stronger findings for cutaneous STIs may be explained by both microtears and residual confounding. Our findings for secretory STIs may be explained solely by residual confounding, for example, unmeasured sexual behaviour practices, self-reporting biases and/or STI recall biases. The positive relations between pubic lice and grooming, which were limited to non-extreme and low-frequency grooming, may reflect residual confounding masking a likely protective association between grooming and lice acquisition. This type of protective association was observed in a prior report and was attributed to removal of the hairs where louse eggs can hatch.8 Lastly, reverse causality may explain all associations whereby respondents become groomers following a recent STI. Future, prospective studies with more detailed STI risk information will be necessary to disentangle these possible mechanisms. Beyond epidemiological correlation, the clinical impact to which grooming affects STIs remains to be seen.

Irrespective of the ultimate underlying mechanisms, we believe that a better understanding of the relation between grooming and STIs may be useful for STI risk reduction. For instance, if our positive findings reflect a statistical correlation between grooming and STI acquisition, this information could be used to target STI risk prevention. Future, prospective studies examining this correlation are warranted. Grooming is known to be a surrogate for sexual activity1 ,2 and could prompt physicians to inquire about safer sex practices if evidence of grooming is seen on physical examination. Alternatively, if grooming-induced epidermal microtears are found to increase STI risk, then groomers could be counselled to reduce their amount or frequency of grooming, or to delay sexual activity after grooming, to allow the skin to re-epithelise. Finally, if grooming is found to protect against lice, individuals at risk for pubic lice could be counselled to remove their pubic hair.

Our study has limitations. First, it was cross-sectional; therefore, we were not able to determine the timing of grooming relative to STI acquisition to inform causation. Second, we did not assess safe sex practices (eg, condom usage) of respondents. To control for STI risk, we used the number of lifetime sexual partners as a surrogate for risky sexual behaviour, but more detailed information should be collected in future studies. Our survey assessed intimate topics that may have inhibited honest responses. Our exposure and outcome were both sensitive and self-reported, which limits reliability. The impact of underdiagnosed STIs is unknown. Furthermore, our findings may have been influenced by recall bias if respondents who were willing to report their grooming experiences honestly. Certain STIs inherently have a greater probability of recall bias (eg, syphilis) and have varying degrees of prevalence across populations, which may account for the differential in STI self-reporting.