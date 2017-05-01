Article Text
Culture of the gonococcus: a reliable gold standard?
There are differences of opinion as to the value of cultures in the diagnosis of gonorrhoea. Personally I think them indispensable in the case of women…1
For most of this Journal's existence laboratory culture of Neisseria gonorrhoeae provided definitive identification. However, even at its apogee, a single culture lacked 100% sensitivity. Multiple sampling, from multiple sites, was necessary to diagnose, to exclude and …
