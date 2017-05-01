You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Culture of the gonococcus: a reliable gold standard?
  1. David Barlow
  1. Correspondence to Dr David Barlow; davidbarlow{at}doctors.org.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053004

Statistics from Altmetric.com

There are differences of opinion as to the value of cultures in the diagnosis of gonorrhoea. Personally I think them indispensable in the case of women…1

For most of this Journal's existence laboratory culture of Neisseria gonorrhoeae provided definitive identification. However, even at its apogee, a single culture lacked 100% sensitivity. Multiple sampling, from multiple sites, was necessary to diagnose, to exclude and …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/