Bacterial vaginosis: going full circle?

In 1955, Gardner and Dukes1 claimed that a single aetiological agent caused bacterial vaginosis (BV). This bacterium is now called Gardnerella vaginalis. In their experiments, 11 of 15 women developed BV symptoms after direct inoculation with vaginal secretions from women with BV. This, and the isolation of G. vaginalis from 45 of 47 husbands of women with BV, led them to suggest it was sexually transmitted.1

Many questioned this single-agent aetiology because anaerobic …