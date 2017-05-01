Article Text
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Bacterial vaginosis: going full circle?
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
In 1955, Gardner and Dukes1 claimed that a single aetiological agent caused bacterial vaginosis (BV). This bacterium is now called Gardnerella vaginalis. In their experiments, 11 of 15 women developed BV symptoms after direct inoculation with vaginal secretions from women with BV. This, and the isolation of G. vaginalis from 45 of 47 husbands of women with BV, led them to suggest it was sexually transmitted.1
Many questioned this single-agent aetiology because anaerobic …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/