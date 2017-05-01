You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Bacterial vaginosis: going full circle?
  1. Janet D Wilson
  1. Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Janet D Wilson, Genitourinary Medicine, Brotherton Wing Clinic Offices, Leeds General Infirmary, Great George Street, Leeds LS1 3EX, UK; janet-d.wilson{at}nhs.net

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053014

Statistics from Altmetric.com

In 1955, Gardner and Dukes1 claimed that a single aetiological agent caused bacterial vaginosis (BV). This bacterium is now called Gardnerella vaginalis. In their experiments, 11 of 15 women developed BV symptoms after direct inoculation with vaginal secretions from women with BV. This, and the isolation of G. vaginalis from 45 of 47 husbands of women with BV, led them to suggest it was sexually transmitted.1

Many questioned this single-agent aetiology because anaerobic …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/