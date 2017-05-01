You are here

  • Response to imiquimod 5% cream as treatment for condyloma and anal intraepithelial neoplasia in HIV-positive and HIV-negative patients

  1. Chiara Santorelli1,
  2. Cosimo Alex Leo2,
  3. Franco Baldelli1,
  4. Emanuel Cavazzoni1
  1. 1Department of Surgery, University of Perugia, School of Medicine, Perugia, Italy
  2. 2St Mark's Hospital Academic Institute, Harrow, Middlesex, UK
  1. Correspondence to Cosimo Alex Leo, St Mark's Hospital Academic Institute, London North West NHS Trust, 1, Watford Road, Middlesex, Harrow HA1 3UJ, UK; cosimoleo{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-052922

Treatments for anal intraepithelial neoplasia (AIN) include non-operative options and more invasive treatments, such as wide local excision.1 Unfortunately, recurrence rates remain high regardless of treatment and therefore surveillance is paramount.2 We performed a study of patients who underwent treatment of condyloma and AIN using imiquimod 5% cream and compared outcomes in those patients with and without HIV. We retrospectively reviewed patients who underwent anal cancer screening …

