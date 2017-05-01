Response to imiquimod 5% cream as treatment for condyloma and anal intraepithelial neoplasia in HIV-positive and HIV-negative patients

Article Text
Treatments for anal intraepithelial neoplasia (AIN) include non-operative options and more invasive treatments, such as wide local excision.1 Unfortunately, recurrence rates remain high regardless of treatment and therefore surveillance is paramount.2 We performed a study of patients who underwent treatment of condyloma and AIN using imiquimod 5% cream and compared outcomes in those patients with and without HIV. We retrospectively reviewed patients who underwent anal cancer screening …
