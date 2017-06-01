Chlamydia trachomatis-induced reactive arthritis in India: frequency and clinical presentation

Chlamydia trachomatis (C. trachomatis)-induced reactive arthritis (ReA)/undifferentiated spondyloarthropathy (uSpA) are unrecognised/underestimated entities, and clinicians often fail to recognise them. In India, our group was the first to report intra-articular C. trachomatis infection in patients with ReA/uSpA having genitourinary symptoms.1 Males were predominant (78%) and majority of patients presented with an oligoarthritic profile (80%), enthesitis (11%) and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) B27 (40%); however, none reported ocular infection. Despite this observation, it is also very likely that C. trachomatis-induced ReA/uSpA is underdiagnosed in women.

