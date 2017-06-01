You are here

Chlamydia trachomatis-induced reactive arthritis in India: frequency and clinical presentation
  1. Praveen Kumar1,
  2. Darshan Singh Bhakuni2,
  3. Geetika Khanna3,
  4. Sumit Batra3,
  5. Vinod Kumar Sharma3,
  6. Sangita Rastogi1
  1. 1Microbiology Laboratory, National Institute of Pathology (ICMR), Safdarjung Hospital Campus, New Delhi, India
  2. 2Department of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi, India
  3. 3Central Institute of Orthopaedics, Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, India
  1. Correspondence to Dr Sangita Rastogi, Microbiology Laboratory, National Institute of Pathology (ICMR), Post Box No. 4909, Safdarjung Hospital Campus, New Delhi 110029, India; rastogi_sangita{at}rediffmail.com

Chlamydia trachomatis (C. trachomatis)-induced reactive arthritis (ReA)/undifferentiated spondyloarthropathy (uSpA) are unrecognised/underestimated entities, and clinicians often fail to recognise them. In India, our group was the first to report intra-articular C. trachomatis infection in patients with ReA/uSpA having genitourinary symptoms.1 Males were predominant (78%) and majority of patients presented with an oligoarthritic profile (80%), enthesitis (11%) and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) B27 (40%); however, none reported ocular infection. Despite this observation, it is also very likely that C. trachomatis-induced ReA/uSpA is underdiagnosed in women.

