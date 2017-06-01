You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 93, Issue 4
  • Overlapping HIV prevention strategies; case report of pre-exposure and postexposure prophylaxes used for a single risk event between two men

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Clinical
Case report
Overlapping HIV prevention strategies; case report of pre-exposure and postexposure prophylaxes used for a single risk event between two men
  1. Don E Smith1,2,
  2. Jill Gardiner1,
  3. Rebekah Oliver1,
  4. Damien Fagan1,3
  1. 1Albion Centre, South Eastern Sydney Local Hospital Network, Sydney, Australia
  2. 2School of Public Health and Community Medicine, UNSW, Australia
  3. 3Discipline of Pharmacy, Faculty of Health, University of Canberra, Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia
  1. Correspondence to Damien Fagan, damien.fagan{at}sesiahs.health.nsw.gov.au

Abstract

A range of prevention strategies have been considered in an attempt to reduce HIV transmission. The use of continuous antiretrovirals (ARVs) in high-risk HIV-negative individuals (pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP) and the short-term use of ARVs following a high-risk exposure (postexposure prophylaxis or PEP) are among these strategies. We report a case of the contemporaneous use of PEP and PrEP in a sexual liaison between two men.

In an attempt to reduce the number of new cases of HIV infection, a range of prevention strategies have been advocated. Prior to the availability of ARV therapy, the key prevention measure was condom promotion and modifying sexual behaviour such as partner number reduction within high-risk groups. This was followed by: the introduction of PEP, treating all HIV cases with ARVs to reduce the probability of transmission (treatment as prevention) and in the past few years the use of PrEP. Case-control, observational and randomised clinical trial data exist to support these strategies. We describe what we believe is the first reported use of PrEP and PEP in a sexual liaison between two men in Sydney.

  • BEHAVIOURAL INTERVENTIONS
  • HIV
  • POSTEXPOSURE PROPHYLAXIS (HIV)
  • PUBLIC HEALTH

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2014-051989

Statistics from Altmetric.com

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://group.bmj.com/group/rights-licensing/permissions