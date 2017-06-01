Pilot study for the ‘Test n Treat’ trial of on-site rapid chlamydia/gonorrhoea tests and same day treatment

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Outreach sexual health services usually target hard to reach, higher risk populations who are not accessing mainstream services. These include some black minority ethnic groups and young people.1 In May 2016, we carried out a pilot study in a Further Education (FE) college to explore the feasibility of providing rapid, on-site chlamydia/gonorrhoea testing with results within 2 hours, and same day treatment if required (‘Test n Treat’).
Consecutive students were approached and asked if they were willing to complete a questionnaire and provide a genitourinary sample for rapid chlamydia/gonorrhoea testing. Students who had never had sexual intercourse or were outside the 16–24 years age range were …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.