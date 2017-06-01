You are here

Pilot study for the ‘Test n Treat’ trial of on-site rapid chlamydia/gonorrhoea tests and same day treatment
  1. Anjella Balendra1,
  2. Emma Cousins2,
  3. Helen Lamplough1,
  4. Pippa Oakeshott1,
  5. Wendy Majewska3,
  6. Sarah Ruth Kerry1
  1. 1Population Health Research Institute, St George's University of London, London, UK
  2. 2Applied Diagnostic Research Evaluation Unit (ADREU), Institute of Infection and Immunity, St George's University of London
  3. 3Institute of Infection and Immunity, St George's University of London, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Anjella Balendra, Population Health Research Institute, St George's University of London, Cranmer Terrace, London SW17 0RE, UK; anjella.balendra{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053084

Outreach sexual health services usually target hard to reach, higher risk populations who are not accessing mainstream services. These include some black minority ethnic groups and young people.1 In May 2016, we carried out a pilot study in a Further Education (FE) college to explore the feasibility of providing rapid, on-site chlamydia/gonorrhoea testing with results within 2 hours, and same day treatment if required (‘Test n Treat’).

Consecutive students were approached and asked if they were willing to complete a questionnaire and provide a genitourinary sample for rapid chlamydia/gonorrhoea testing. Students who had never had sexual intercourse or were outside the 16–24 years age range were …

