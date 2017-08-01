You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 93, Issue 5
  • Response to: A double-edged sword: does highly active antiretroviral therapy contribute to syphilis incidence by impairing immunity to Treponema pallidum?

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Letter
Response to: A double-edged sword: does highly active antiretroviral therapy contribute to syphilis incidence by impairing immunity to Treponema pallidum?
  1. David V Glidden1,
  2. Kenneth Mayer2,
  3. Robert M Grant1
  1. 1 University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, California, USA
  2. 2 Fenway Community Health Center, Boston, USA
  1. Correspondence to Dr David V Glidden, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, University of California, 550 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94158, USA; David.Glidden{at}ucsf.edu

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053212

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The authors impute a biological mechanism to the high incidence of syphilis in men who have sex with men using antiretroviral pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), when empiric data do not support the biological hypothesis, and behavioural explanations (ie, increased condomless sex and selection of higher risk partners) are supported by stronger evidence. Randomised double-blind trials of PrEP for HIV prevention1 provide a rigorous test of the author's hypothesis. The …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/