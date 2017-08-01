You are here

  • Home
  • Archive
  • Volume 93, Issue 5
  • Few men who have sex with men (MSM) attending two inner-city clinics were tested for hepatitis C virus (HCV) despite high risk: a retrospective analysis of sexual health screening in East London

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Miscellaneous
Letter
Few men who have sex with men (MSM) attending two inner-city clinics were tested for hepatitis C virus (HCV) despite high risk: a retrospective analysis of sexual health screening in East London
  1. Thomas Joshua Pasvol1,
  2. Chloe Orkin2
  1. 1 Ambrose King Centre, Royal London Hospital, London, UK
  2. 2 Department of Infection and Immunity, Barts Health NHS Trust, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Thomas Joshua Pasvol, Ambrose King Centre, Royal London Hospital, London E1 1bb, UK; thomas.pasvol{at}nhs.net, thomas.pasvol{at}bartshealth.nhs.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053055

Statistics from Altmetric.com

BASHH does not currently recommend routine screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV) in HIV-negative men who have sex with men (MSM) without additional risk factors, such as intravenous drug use. However, early data from the PROUD pilot study suggested high HCV incidence; of 393 participants enrolled by 31 December 2013, 5 were diagnosed with acute HCV within 64 days of trial entry.1

We report on …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/