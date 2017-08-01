Article Text
Miscellaneous
Letter
Few men who have sex with men (MSM) attending two inner-city clinics were tested for hepatitis C virus (HCV) despite high risk: a retrospective analysis of sexual health screening in East London
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
BASHH does not currently recommend routine screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV) in HIV-negative men who have sex with men (MSM) without additional risk factors, such as intravenous drug use. However, early data from the PROUD pilot study suggested high HCV incidence; of 393 participants enrolled by 31 December 2013, 5 were diagnosed with acute HCV within 64 days of trial entry.1
We report on …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/