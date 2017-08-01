Article Text
Talking about homosexuality: lessons learned from 1949
‘The problem of the homosexual with venereal disease’ by F G MacDonald,1 a venereologist at London's Queen Mary's Hospital, was published in 1949 in the British Journal of Venereal Diseases, the forerunner to Sexually Transmitted Infections. While the language MacDonald used to describe same-sex behaviour, including ‘abnormality’, ‘troubles’, ‘the condition’, is a far cry from that which we are now familiar with, …
