The joint BASHH-FSRH conference

This yearly meeting brings together BASHH and the Faculty of Sexual and Reproductive Health (FSRH) at the Royal Society of Medicine (RSM) in central London during the winter sales on Oxford Street and attracts 300 delegates and a waiting list every year. Joint commissioning of STI and contraception services means that clinicians working in each discipline need to be updated and educated on appropriate clinical issues facing integrated services. The usual format is 12 lectures of no more than 30 min each ideally with time for questions. This year's conference comprised a contraception stream, an STI stream, a mental health, alcohol and porn stream and clinical cases presented by SRH trainees exemplifying changes to the UK Medical Eligibility Criteria (MEC). We encourage speakers to use case studies and promote delegate interaction by using the individual voting pads in the Guy Whittle lecture theatre at the RSM. The feedback from this …