Could antiseptic mouthwash inhibit pharyngeal Neisseria gonorrhoeae? Further research is required

We would like to clarify a few misleading press releases about using a one-off antiseptic mouthwash to inhibit pharyngeal gonorrhoea among men who have sex with men (MSM).1

First, our study was small and only showed a short-term inhibitory effect after a single use. A multisite randomised controlled trial is currently underway to confirm the long-term effect of daily mouthwash use (ACTRN12616000247471). …