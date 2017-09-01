Article Text
Miscellaneous
Letter
Could antiseptic mouthwash inhibit pharyngeal Neisseria gonorrhoeae? Further research is required
We would like to clarify a few misleading press releases about using a one-off antiseptic mouthwash to inhibit pharyngeal gonorrhoea among men who have sex with men (MSM).1
First, our study was small and only showed a short-term inhibitory effect after a single use. A multisite randomised controlled trial is currently underway to confirm the long-term effect of daily mouthwash use (ACTRN12616000247471). …
