You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Miscellaneous
Vignette
Genital herpes
  1. Rajul Patel
  1. Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Rajul Patel, Department of Sexual Health, Solent NHS Trust, Southampton, Hampshire, UK; prj467{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053005

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Mindel A. Long term oral acyclovir in disseminated mucocutaneous herpes simplex: a case report.  Br J Vener Dis 1984; 60:125–6.

Prior to the advent of acyclovir, the management of herpes simplex virus disease was highly variable and extremely inconsistent across clinics. The mainstay of therapy had been short-term topical idoxuridine with a variety of additional therapies often used in conjunction—oral …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.