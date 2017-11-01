You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
BASHH Column
BASHH HealthUnlocked
  1. Rebecca Thomson-Glover1,2,
  2. Hannah Pintilie1,3,
  3. Jennifer Dhingra1,4,
  4. Martyn Wood1,2
  1. 1 Webteam, British Association for Sexual Health and HIV, Macclesfield, UK
  2. 2 Liverpool Centre for Sexual Health, Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust, Liverpool, UK
  3. 3 Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK
  4. 4 UCL Medical school, University College London Medical School, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Martyn Wood, Liverpool Centre for Sexual Health, Royal Liverpool and Broadgreen University Hospitals NHS Trust, Liverpool, UK; wood{at}bashh.org

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053169

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The HealthUnlocked BASHH community is a social network forum for sexual health, moderated and administered by BASHH. It can be found embedded on the National Health Service (NHS) Choices Sexual Health pages as well as on the BASHH website homepage (http://www.bashh.org). It is a public forum and provides a platform where individuals can discuss and ask questions about all aspects of sexual health and responses can be posted by other members. It was created to encourage people to share experiences, give advice and support …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

Published by the BMJ Publishing Group Limited. For permission to use (where not already granted under a licence) please go to http://www.bmj.com/company/products-services/rights-and-licensing/