BASHH HealthUnlocked

The HealthUnlocked BASHH community is a social network forum for sexual health, moderated and administered by BASHH. It can be found embedded on the National Health Service (NHS) Choices Sexual Health pages as well as on the BASHH website homepage (http://www.bashh.org). It is a public forum and provides a platform where individuals can discuss and ask questions about all aspects of sexual health and responses can be posted by other members. It was created to encourage people to share experiences, give advice and support …