Increases in gonorrhoea incidence and GUM clinic waiting times: are we in a vicious circle like the late 1990s and early 2000s, but now exacerbated by drug resistance?

I read the paper of Foley et al (Inequalities in access to genitourinary medicine clinics in the UK: results from a mystery shopper survey. Sex Trans Infect Sex Online First: 04 April 2017) with concern.
Delays in treating symptomatic patients typically indicate insufficient service capacity, creating a vicious circle where delayed (or lack of) treatment causes onward transmission, increasedincidence and continuing unmet treatment need.1 Increased treatment capacity (complemented by condom promotion and other prevention activity) is …
