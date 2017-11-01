HIV videos on YouTube: helpful or harmful?

Social media is an often-used source of information regarding HIV/AIDS.1 YouTube is the most popular video sharing site on the internet, which allows users to share unregulated medical information. Given the popularity and the potential to influence the general public behaviour of this website, the spread misleading content could be dangerous.2 However, to date, the content of HIV-related videos on YouTube has not been analysed. The purpose of this descriptive study was to address this need by conducting …