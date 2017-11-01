Resistant herpes simplex type 2 treated with varicella zoster vaccination

A 27-year-old British male presented with a 1-day history of balanoposthitis and penile discharge. He disclosed multiple, unprotected male partners over preceding months. He had no significant medical history, no history of herpes simplex virus (HSV) and no previous STI screen.

Examination revealed extensive ulceration and swelling of the prepuce, with purulent discharge. He was treated for gonorrhoea, identified on microscopy. Empirical treatment for HSV was also commenced (aciclovir for 10 …