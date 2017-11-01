How many MSM are taking PrEP: a service evaluation

In England, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will shortly be available through the NHS-funded PrEP trial which hopes to address the number of men-who-have-sex-with-men (MSM) who will take up PrEP.1 56 Dean Street, and several other sexual health services, are already monitoring those sourcing generic tenofovir/emtricitabine as PrEP.

In March 2017, we introduced an additional question in the sexual history for all MSM attending Dean Street Express …