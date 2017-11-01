You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Miscellaneous
Letter
How many MSM are taking PrEP: a service evaluation
  1. Gary George Whitlock,
  2. Ashley Douglas,
  3. Sonia Adesara,
  4. Sheena McCormack,
  5. Nneka Nwokolo,
  6. Alan McOwan
  1. Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Gary George Whitlock, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK; gary.whitlock{at}chelwest.nhs.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053315

Statistics from Altmetric.com

In England, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) will shortly be available through the NHS-funded PrEP trial which hopes to address the number of men-who-have-sex-with-men (MSM) who will take up PrEP.1 56 Dean Street, and several other sexual health services, are already monitoring those sourcing generic tenofovir/emtricitabine as PrEP.

In March 2017, we introduced an additional question in the sexual history for all MSM attending Dean Street Express …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.