Clinical round-up

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
Prescribers’ perspectives of pre-exposure prophylaxis
Our first paper looks at what pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) prescribers think about risk compensation. Calabrese et al 1 undertook a qualitative study in 2014/2015 interviewing 18 clinicians with PrEP prescribing experience in the USA. Three main themes emerged: (1) the role of the provider in supporting patients to make informed decisions about PrEP; (2) risk behaviour while taking PrEP does not fully offset PrEP’s protective benefit and (3) PrEP-related risk compensation is unduly stigmatised within the healthcare community and beyond. Participants were aged 31–53 years (mean 43 years), of which 72% were male and 44% identified as being from a sexual minority. Most (94%) of them were doctors and of these 77% were infectious disease specialists with extensive experience in managing patients with HIV (94% participants). Ninety-four per cent had prescribed PrEP as part of clinical practice and 36% as part of a research study. Interestingly, participants criticised other healthcare providers’ negative judgements of patients and the reluctance of some to prescribe PrEP due to the perceived potential of risk …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.