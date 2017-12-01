Nurse education in sexual health

Jeremy Hunt's announcement of new measures to support the NHS workforce (November 2016) prompted the authors to reflect on the clinical education of qualified nurses in sexual health.

Consultant nurses

Since their introduction in 2000, the ‘pinnacle’ of the clinical nursing career (as with physicians) is the consultant post.1 Trainee Consultant Nurse (CN) programmes, although few in number, provide a useful framework for developing aspiring CN, with many incorporating doctoral degrees to meet the growing expectation that CN are educated to doctoral level.1 For those CNs not prepared through trainee programmes, doctoral education can be obtained through the traditional PhD route, PhD by publication (for those with extensive publication portfolio) or through a professional doctorate. As expert practitioners, CN should have attained the skills and knowledge required for advanced practice as a prerequisite.