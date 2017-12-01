One hundred years of STIs: the expansion of venereal medicine through the pages of its journal

For STI journal, this is a centenary year. Not of the original British Journal of Venereal Diseases (BJVD) in 1925, but of the profession for which that journal is an organ. Our profession dates from 7 years before, when the Venereal Diseases Act was passed in 1917.

Early issues of the journal reveal the distance we have come since the days when the pages of the BJVD were largely dominated by issues around the management of ‘the clap and the pox’.

But we can also trace through the pages of the journal the evolution of that remote world into the STI world that we know today. Where, for example, did all those other conditions that we know today come from? And when did they first make their entry onto the stage of STI medicine?

This centenary is an occasion to look back briefly over the key stages in this process, though the lens of the journal.