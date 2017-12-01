You are here

Are patients aged over 50 years being let down by sexual health clinics? Audit of sexual history taking in patients aged over 50 years in an integrated sexual health clinic in North West England
  1. Zana Ladipo
  1. Correspondence to Dr Zana Ladipo, Southport and Ormskirk Hospital NHS Trust, Town Lane, Southport PR8 6PN, UK; zladipo{at}hotmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053121

The UK has an ageing population and various steps have been taken to improve the management of HIV in this population. However, not much has been done regarding STI and older people despite the increasing incidence of STIs in this group.1 This audit aimed to assess how older people are screened for risk in a sexual health clinic.

Fifty randomly selected case …

