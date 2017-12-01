You are here

Eligibility for PrEP among MSM attending GUM clinics in the UK
  1. Ada Rose Miltz1,
  2. Valentina Cambiano1,
  3. Fiona C Lampe1,
  4. Janey Sewell1,
  5. Andrew Speakman1,
  6. Andrew N Phillips1,
  7. Daniel R Ivens2,
  8. David Asboe3,
  9. Simon Collins4,
  10. Michael Brady5,
  11. Nneka C Nwokolo6,
  12. Alison J Rodger1
  13. the AURAH Study Group
  1. 1 Research Department of Infection and Population Health, HIV Epidemiology and Biostatistics Group, University College London, London, UK
  2. 2 Royal Free Hospital, London, UK
  3. 3 John Hunter Clinic, London, UK
  4. 4 HIV i-Base, London, UK
  5. 5 Department of Sexual Health/HIV, King’s College Hospital, London, UK
  6. 6 56 Dean Street, London, UK
    1. Correspondence to Ada Rose Miltz, Department of Infection and Population Health, University College London, Royal Free Hospital, Pond Street, London NW3 2QG, UK; Ada.Miltz.11{at}ucl.ac.uk

    http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053268

    The National Health Service in England is currently discussing whether to fund a Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Programme. The number of eligible individuals expected to come forward is a key consideration. The British HIV Association/BASHH position statement supports access to PrEP for men who have sex with men (MSM) if they have a confirmed HIV-negative status, report condomless anal sex (CLS) with a man in the past 3 months and report CLS is likely to occur again in the next 3 months.1 We aimed to investigate what proportion of MSM attending genitourinary medicine (GUM) services could be eligible for PrEP in England, using data from the AURAH (Attitudes to and Understanding of Risk of Acquisition of HIV) study,2 which recruited in English GUM services (2013–2014). A total of 4380 patients were approached over the study period and …

