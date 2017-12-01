Eligibility for PrEP among MSM attending GUM clinics in the UK

The National Health Service in England is currently discussing whether to fund a Pre-exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) Programme. The number of eligible individuals expected to come forward is a key consideration. The British HIV Association/BASHH position statement supports access to PrEP for men who have sex with men (MSM) if they have a confirmed HIV-negative status, report condomless anal sex (CLS) with a man in the past 3 months and report CLS is likely to occur again in the next 3 months.1 We aimed to investigate what proportion of MSM attending genitourinary medicine (GUM) services could be eligible for PrEP in England, using data from the AURAH (Attitudes to and Understanding of Risk of Acquisition of HIV) study,2 which recruited in English GUM services (2013–2014). A total of 4380 patients were approached over the study period and …