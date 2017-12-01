Improving early HIV diagnosis, treatment and care in Europe with healthcare provider specific HIV indicator condition list and audits

Article Text
European HIV testing numbers need to be improved for early HIV case finding. Recently, a Spanish study by Agustí et al1 showed an HIV testing rate of 18.6% following the 4 months after HIV indicator (IC) diagnosis. We performed similar secondary analyses with 102 newly diagnosed HIV cases (2002–2012) from six general practices located in a high HIV prevalence area in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.2 In the medical records of these patients, we found an HIV testing rate of 26.0% in the 3 months after IC diagnosis.
