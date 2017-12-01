You are here

  • Volume 93, Issue 8
  • Improving early HIV diagnosis, treatment and care in Europe with healthcare provider specific HIV indicator condition list and audits

Improving early HIV diagnosis, treatment and care in Europe with healthcare provider specific HIV indicator condition list and audits
  1. Denise E Twisk1,
  2. Ivo K Joore1,
  3. Jan E A M van Bergen1,2
  1. 1Department of General Practice, Division Clinical Methods and Public Health, Academic Medical Center, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  2. 2STI AIDS Netherlands (SOA AIDS Nederland), Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  1. Correspondence to Denise E Twisk, Department of General Practice, Division Clinical Methods and Public Health, Academic Medical Center, Meibergdreef 9, Amsterdam 1100 DE, The Netherlands; denise.twisk{at}gmail.com

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-053091

European HIV testing numbers need to be improved for early HIV case finding. Recently, a Spanish study by Agustí et al1 showed an HIV testing rate of 18.6% following the 4 months after HIV indicator (IC) diagnosis. We performed similar secondary analyses with 102 newly diagnosed HIV cases (2002–2012) from six general practices located in a high HIV prevalence area in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.2 In the medical records of these patients, we found an HIV testing rate of 26.0% in the 3 months after IC diagnosis.

