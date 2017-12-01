You are here

Cervical lymphadenopathy due to lymphogranuloma venereum infection
  1. Ibrahim Al Busaidi1,
  2. Danyal Saeed2,
  3. Isaac I Bogoch1
  1. 1Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  2. 2Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, St Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
  1. Correspondence to Dr Isaac I Bogoch, Toronto General Hospital, 14th Floor, Room 209, 200 Elizabeth Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5G 2C4; isaac.bogoch{at}uhn.ca

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2016-052839

A 25-year-old man taking tenofovir/emtricitabine for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis presented with painful left-sided neck swelling and intermittent fevers for 3 weeks (figure 1A). His sexual history included unprotected oral and anal intercourse with multiple male partners. Initial serologic testing …

