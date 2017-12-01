You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Vignette
1917: responding to the challenge posed by venereal disease
  1. Ian Simms,
  2. Gwenda Hughes
  1. Department of HIV and STIs, National Infection Service, Public Health England, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Ian Simms, Centre for Infectious Disease Surveillance and Control, Public Health England, London NW9 5EQ, UK; Ian.Simms{at}phe.gov.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053274

Statistics from Altmetric.com

After asking 80 experts 22 296 questions over 64 days and distilling the findings into 758 pages and 30 appendices, the Royal Commission on Venereal Diseases (1916) provided an exhaustive insight into the grip that syphilis and gonorrhoea had on UK society.1 Recruiting healthy young men for the many conflicts of the early 20th century had highlighted the poor state of the nation’s health but, as WWI dragged on, high morbidity due to syphilis and gonorrhoea became a significant operational issue for the military. The government accepted the Royal Commission’s conclusion that only …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2017. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.