Epidemiology
Letter
Antimicrobial susceptibility profile of Neisseria gonorrhoeae isolated in Cotonou, Benin (2015–2017)
  1. Dissou Affolabi1,2,
  2. Ella Goma3,
  3. Frederic Sogbo1,2,
  4. Gerard Ahotin2,
  5. Jeanne Orekan1,2,
  6. Faridath Massou1,
  7. Luc Behanzin3,
  8. Fernand Guédou3,
  9. Michel Alary4,5,6
  1. 1 Faculte des Sciences de la Sante, Universite d’Abomey-Calavi, Cotonou, Benin
  2. 2 Laboratoire de Microbiologie, Centre National Hospitalier Hubert Koutoukou Maga, Cotonou, Benin
  3. 3 Dispensaire IST, Ministère de la Santé, Cotonou, Benin
  4. 4 Centre de recherche du CHU de Québec, Université Laval, Québec, Canada
  5. 5 Département de médecine sociale et préventive, Université Laval, Quebec, Canada
  6. 6 Institut national de sante publique, INSPQ, Quebec, Canada
  1. Correspondence to Dr Dissou Affolabi, Faculte des Sciences de la Sante, Universite d’Abomey-Calavi, Cotonou, Benin; affolabi_dissou{at}yahoo.fr

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053340

Drug resistance has become increasingly a major threat for controlling gonorrhoea. In sub-Saharan Africa, where the syndromic approach and empirical antibiotic therapy, as promoted by the WHO, are largely used, information available on antimicrobial susceptibility of Neisseria gonorrhoeae is scarce.1 To our knowledge, the last study on antimicrobial susceptibility of N. gonorrhoeae in Benin was performed in 1999–2000 and found that all isolates were susceptible to …

