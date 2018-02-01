Global sexual health education: STIF in Zambia

The STI Foundation (STIF) course is a recognised programme that has been providing comprehensive training in sexual health in the UK since it was launched in 2002 by BASHH. STIF courses have also been successfully ran outside the UK in several European countries (Greece, Malta and Ireland) and the Caribbean (Trinidad, Tobago and Barbados), corroborating the international relevance of the programme.1 In July 2017, for the first time, the STIF course was delivered in the African Continent in Lusaka, Zambia. But why Zambia? STIs including HIV remain a major public health problem in Sub-Saharan Africa. Zambia has been significantly affected by the STIs and HIV epidemics, with an estimated 1 million people living with HIV, half of them women (prevalence of 12.5%), and a high prevalence of curable STIs in adults aged 15–49.2 The WHO recommends the use of syndromic management of STIs in resource-poor settings, which is based on groups of consistent symptoms and easily recognisable clinical findings to arrive at a diagnosis. …