You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
BASHH column
BASHH
Global sexual health education: STIF in Zambia
  1. Jaime H Vera1,2,
  2. Owen Ngalamika3,
  3. Ashini Fox4,
  4. Emma Collins2,
  5. Matthew Grundy-Bowers5
  1. 1 Department of Global Health and Infection, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, University of Sussex, Brighton, UK
  2. 2 Department of Sexual Health, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, Brighton, Brighton and Hove, UK
  3. 3 Department of Dermatology, Lusaka University Teaching Hospital, Lusaka, Zambia
  4. 4 Department of Medicine Building, Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
  5. 5 Department of Sexual Health and HIV, Imperial College Hospital NHS trust, St Mary’s Hospital, London, UK
  1. Correspondence to Dr Jaime H Vera, Department of Global Health and Infection, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, Brighton BN2 4AT, UK; j.vera{at}bsms.ac.uk

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053448

Statistics from Altmetric.com

The STI Foundation (STIF) course is a recognised programme that has been providing comprehensive training in sexual health in the UK since it was launched in 2002 by BASHH. STIF courses have also been successfully ran outside the UK in several European countries (Greece, Malta and Ireland) and the Caribbean (Trinidad, Tobago and Barbados), corroborating the international relevance of the programme.1 In July 2017, for the first time, the STIF course was delivered in the African Continent in Lusaka, Zambia. But why Zambia? STIs including HIV remain a major public health problem in Sub-Saharan Africa. Zambia has been significantly affected by the STIs and HIV epidemics, with an estimated 1 million people living with HIV, half of them women (prevalence of 12.5%), and a high prevalence of curable STIs in adults aged 15–49.2 The WHO recommends the use of syndromic management of STIs in resource-poor settings, which is based on groups of consistent symptoms and easily recognisable clinical findings to arrive at a diagnosis. …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.