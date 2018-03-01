Acceptability and ease of use of mailed HPV self-collection among infrequently screened women in North Carolina

Article Text
Abstract
Objectives Self-collection of cervico-vaginal samples for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing has the potential to make cervical cancer screening more accessible to underscreened women. We evaluated the acceptability and ease of use of home-based HPV self-collection within a diverse population of low-income, infrequently screened women.
Methods Participants were low-income women from North Carolina who had not received Pap testing in 4 or more years. Eligible women received a self-collection kit containing instructions and a brush for home-based sample collection. A total of 227 women returned a self-collected sample by mail and completed a questionnaire to assess their experiences with HPV self-collection. We described acceptability measures and used logistic regression to identify predictors of overall positive thoughts about the self-collection experience.
Results Nearly all women were willing to perform HPV self-collection again (98%) and were comfortable receiving the self-collection kit in the mail (99%). Overall, 81% of participants reported positive thoughts about home-based self-collection. Women with at least some college education and those who were divorced, separated or widowed were more likely to report overall positive thoughts. Aspects of self-collection that participants most commonly reported liking included convenience (53%), ease of use (32%) and privacy (23%). The most frequently reported difficulties included uncertainty that the self-collection was done correctly (16%) and difficulty inserting the self-collection brush (16%).
Conclusions Home-based self-collection for HPV was a highly acceptable screening method among low-income, underscreened women and holds the promise to increase access to cervical cancer screening in this high-risk population.
- cervical neoplasia
- HPV
- screening
- Uterine cervical neoplasms
- early detection of cancer
- papillomavirus infections
- United States
- female
- humans
Footnotes
Handling editor Jackie A Cassell
Competing interests JSS has received research supplies, grants and consultancies from Hologic, Becton Dickinson, Rovers Medical Devices, and Trovagene over the past 5 years.
Ethics approval University of North Carolina Institutional Review Board (IRB no. 08-2099).
Provenance and peer review Not commissioned; externally peer reviewed.
