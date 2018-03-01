Article Text
Miscellaneous
Kissing while high on ecstasy: lessons from a gay dance party attendee
Statistics from Altmetric.com
View Full Text
It has been hypothesised that the oropharynx plays a major role in overall gonorrhoea transmission among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) and this has been recently proven by a mathematical model suggesting that 75% of incident gonorrhoea cases would have to be acquired via the oropharynx-to-oropharynx pathway, that is, kissing.1 However, there have been very limited studies examining kissing among MSM. …
Request permissions
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.
Copyright information:
© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.