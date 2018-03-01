Kissing while high on ecstasy: lessons from a gay dance party attendee

It has been hypothesised that the oropharynx plays a major role in overall gonorrhoea transmission among gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men (MSM) and this has been recently proven by a mathematical model suggesting that 75% of incident gonorrhoea cases would have to be acquired via the oropharynx-to-oropharynx pathway, that is, kissing.1 However, there have been very limited studies examining kissing among MSM. …