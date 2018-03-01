You are here

Article Text

Article menu
PDF
Letter
HPV vaccination among men who have sex with men in Ireland: GPs’ awareness and vaccination rates
  1. Diarmaid Scully1,
  2. Niamh Irving1,
  3. Miriam Daly2,
  4. Aisling Ní Shúilleabháin1
  1. 1 TCD/HSE Specialist Training Programme in General Practice, University of Dublin Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland
  2. 2 Women’s Health Programme, Irish College of General Practitioners, Dublin, Ireland
  1. Correspondence to Dr. Diarmaid Scully, University of Dublin Trinity College, Institute of Population Health, Russell Centre, Tallaght Cross, Dublin D24 DH74, Ireland; discully{at}tcd.ie

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2017-053372

Statistics from Altmetric.com

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is implicated in the development of cervical, vulval, anal, penile and oropharyngeal cancers.1 Men who have sex with men (MSM) have higher rates of these cancers,1 particularly anal cancer, where the rates are 15 times higher than the general population.2

In Ireland, girls have been vaccinated against HPV since 2010. As of January 2017, MSM up to the age of 26 can access the HPV vaccine through public sexual health clinics free of charge. …

View Full Text

Request permissions

If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.

Copyright information:

© Article author(s) (or their employer(s) unless otherwise stated in the text of the article) 2018. All rights reserved. No commercial use is permitted unless otherwise expressly granted.