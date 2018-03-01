HPV vaccination among men who have sex with men in Ireland: GPs’ awareness and vaccination rates

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is implicated in the development of cervical, vulval, anal, penile and oropharyngeal cancers.1 Men who have sex with men (MSM) have higher rates of these cancers,1 particularly anal cancer, where the rates are 15 times higher than the general population.2

In Ireland, girls have been vaccinated against HPV since 2010. As of January 2017, MSM up to the age of 26 can access the HPV vaccine through public sexual health clinics free of charge. …