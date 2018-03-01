T-CARQ: a BASHH trainee collaborative for audit, research and quality improvement

Genitourinary medicine (GUM) is a relatively small and rapidly evolving specialty. The specialty is currently facing several challenges including tendering of services and changes to the GUM specialty training programme to encompass internal medicine. Due to the nature of the specialty, sexual health clinics are often run quite differently. They serve different patient groups with different clinical needs. Therefore, trainees can have variable training with inconsistent opportunities in clinical exposure, teaching and research. For example, trainees in London are exposed to a much larger HIV cohort than trainees in smaller cities, allowing them more easily to gain both clinical and research experience in this area.

The BASHH Trainees Collaborative for Audit, Research and Quality Improvement Projects (T-CARQ) is a relatively new subgroup of ‘BASHH Doctors in Training.’ …