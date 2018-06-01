Acute hepatitis C in HIV-negative men who have sex with men in the Netherlands and Belgium: a call for action

Article Text
Statistics from Altmetric.com
The evidence that HIV treatment as prevention (TaSP) and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) reduce the risk of HIV transmission is overwhelming. The logical consequence of both interventions is that sexual mixing between HIV-positive and negative men who have sex with men (MSM) will increase. Hepatitis C (HCV) can be sexually transmitted in MSM and until recently was thought to be limited to HIV-infected MSM.
However, from January 2016 to July 2017, through the Dutch Acute HCV in HIV Study (a Dutch-Belgian prospective multicentre study on the treatment of acute HCV, NCT02600325) and the Be-PrEP-ared study (a PrEP project in Antwerp, Eudra CT2015-000054-37), 10 …
If you wish to reuse any or all of this article please use the link below which will take you to the Copyright Clearance Center’s RightsLink service. You will be able to get a quick price and instant permission to reuse the content in many different ways.