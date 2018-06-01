Acute hepatitis C in HIV-negative men who have sex with men in the Netherlands and Belgium: a call for action

The evidence that HIV treatment as prevention (TaSP) and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) reduce the risk of HIV transmission is overwhelming. The logical consequence of both interventions is that sexual mixing between HIV-positive and negative men who have sex with men (MSM) will increase. Hepatitis C (HCV) can be sexually transmitted in MSM and until recently was thought to be limited to HIV-infected MSM.

However, from January 2016 to July 2017, through the Dutch Acute HCV in HIV Study (a Dutch-Belgian prospective multicentre study on the treatment of acute HCV, NCT02600325) and the Be-PrEP-ared study (a PrEP project in Antwerp, Eudra CT2015-000054-37), 10 …