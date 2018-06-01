You are here

Acute hepatitis C in HIV-negative men who have sex with men in the Netherlands and Belgium: a call for action
  1. Anne Boerekamps1,
  2. Kristien Wouters2,
  3. Heidi S M Ammerlaan3,
  4. Hannelore M Götz4,5,
  5. Marie Laga6,
  6. Bart J A Rijnders1
  1. 1 Department of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Erasmus MC, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  2. 2 Department of Clinical Sciences, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerpen, Belgium
  3. 3 Department of Internal Medicine, Catharina Hospital, Eindhoven, The Netherlands
  4. 4 Department of Infectious Disease Control, Municipal Public Health Service Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  5. 5 Department of Public Health, Erasmus MC—University Medical Center Rotterdam, Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  6. 6 Department of Public Health, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Antwerp, Belgium
  1. Correspondence to Anne Boerekamps, Department of Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases, Erasmus MC, 3000 CA Rotterdam, The Netherlands; a.boerekamps{at}erasmusmc.nl

http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/sextrans-2018-053526

The evidence that HIV treatment as prevention (TaSP) and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) reduce the risk of HIV transmission is overwhelming. The logical consequence of both interventions is that sexual mixing between HIV-positive and negative men who have sex with men (MSM) will increase. Hepatitis C (HCV) can be sexually transmitted in MSM and until recently was thought to be limited to HIV-infected MSM.

However, from January 2016 to July 2017, through the Dutch Acute HCV in HIV Study (a Dutch-Belgian prospective multicentre study on the treatment of acute HCV, NCT02600325) and the Be-PrEP-ared study (a PrEP project in Antwerp, Eudra CT2015-000054-37), 10 …

