Correction
Hochberg CH, Schneider JA, Dandona R, et al. Population and dyadic-based seroincidence of herpes simplex virus-2 and …
See original article: Hochberg et al. 91 (5): 375.
Hochberg CH, Schneider JA, Dandona R, et al. Population and dyadic-based seroincidence of herpes simplex virus-2 and …
This recent issue is free to all users to allow everyone the opportunity to see the full scope and typical content of STI.
View free sample issue >>
Don't forget to sign up for content alerts so you keep up to date with all the articles as they are published.