Prolonged antiretroviral therapy is associated with fewer anal high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesions in HIV-positive MSM in a cross-sectional study
- Agnès Libois1,
- Francesco Feoli2,
- Marcel Nkuize3,
- Marc Delforge1,
- Deborah Konopnicki1,
- Nathan Clumeck1,
- Stéphane De Wit1
- 1Department of Infectious Diseases, University Saint-Pierre Hospital, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium
- 2Department of Pathology, Jules Bordet Institute, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium
- 3Department of Gastroenterology, University Saint-Pierre Hospital, Université Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium
- Correspondence to Dr Agnès Libois, Department of Infectious Diseases, University Saint-Pierre Hospital, 322 rue haute, Bruxelles 1000, Belgium; agnes_libois{at}stpierre-bru.be
- Received 29 October 2015
- Revised 17 February 2016
- Accepted 12 March 2016
- Published Online First 30 March 2016
Abstract
Objective HIV-positive men who have sex with men (MSM) are at increased risk of anal cancer. We evaluate the risk factors for anal high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (HSIL) (the precursor of anal cancer) in HIV-positive MSM.
Methods In this cross-sectional study within a cohort, 320 HIV-positive MSM were screened by anal cytology followed by high-resolution anoscopy (HRA) in case of abnormal cytology. Risk factors for anal HSIL were analysed.
Results Men were mostly middle-aged Caucasians with median CD4+ T lymphocytes of 638 cells/µL, 87% on combined antiretroviral therapy (cART) for a median of 5 years. 198 anal cytology samples were normal. In the 122 patients with abnormal cytology, HRA with biopsies were performed: 12% (n=15) normal, 36% (n=44) anal low-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion (LSIL) and 51% (n=63) anal HSIL. Comparing patients with or without anal HSIL (normal cytology or normal biopsy or LSIL), we found in multivariate analysis significantly fewer anal HSIL in patients with cART ≥24 months (OR 0.32 CI 95% 0.162 to 0.631, p=0.001).
Conclusions Prolonged cART (≥24 months) is associated with fewer anal HSIL.