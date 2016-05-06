Serosorting and recreational drug use are risk factors for diagnosis of genital infection with chlamydia and gonorrhoea among HIV-positive men who have sex with men: results from a clinical cohort in Ontario, Canada
- Ramandip Grewal1,
- Vanessa G Allen2,
- Sandra Gardner3,4,
- Veronika Moravan5,
- Darrell H S Tan6,7,8,
- Janet Raboud3,7,
- Ahmed M Bayoumi1,6,7,8,
- Rupert Kaul6,
- Tony Mazzulli2,11,
- Frank McGee12,
- Sean B Rourke1,5,13,
- Ann N Burchell1,3,14
- in collaboration with the OHTN Cohort Study Research Team
- 1Centre for Research on Inner City Health, Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 2Public Health Laboratories, Public Health Ontario, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 3Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 4Baycrest Health Science, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 5Ontario HIV Treatment Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 6Department of Medicine, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 7Toronto General Research Institute, University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 8Division of Infectious Diseases, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 9Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 10Division of General Internal Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 11Department of Microbiology, Mount Sinai Hospital/University Health Network, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 12AIDS Bureau, Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 13Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- 14Department of Family and Community Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Correspondence to Dr Ann N Burchell, Department of Family and Community Medicine and Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute, St. Michael's Hospital, 30 Bond Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5B 1W8; burchella{at}smh.ca
- Received 28 December 2015
- Revised 31 March 2016
- Accepted 16 April 2016
- Published Online First 6 May 2016
Abstract
Objectives Rates of chlamydia and gonorrhoea have been rising in urban centres in Canada, particularly among HIV-positive men who have sex with men (MSM). Our objective was to identify behavioural risk factors for diagnosis with chlamydia and gonorrhoea in this population, with a focus on the HIV status of sexual partners.
Methods The OHTN Cohort Study follows people in HIV care across Ontario. We restricted the analysis to 1997 MSM who completed questionnaires in 2010–2013 at one of seven clinics that submit all chlamydia and gonorrhoea tests to the provincial public health laboratory; we obtained test results via record linkage. We estimated cumulative incidences using Kaplan–Meier methods and identified risk factors for diagnosis of a composite outcome (chlamydia or gonorrhoea infection) using Cox regression.
Results At follow-up, there were 74 new chlamydia/gonorrhoea diagnoses with a 12-month cumulative incidence of 1.7% (95% CI 1.1% to 2.2%). Risk factors for chlamydia/gonorrhoea diagnosis were: 5+ HIV-positive partners (HR=3.3, 95% CI 1.4 to 7.8; reference=none) and recreational drug use (HR=2.2, 95% CI 1.2 to 3.9).
Conclusions Heightened risks with recreational drug use and multiple HIV-positive partners suggest that chlamydia/gonorrhoea may have achieved high prevalence in certain sexual networks among HIV-positive MSM. Interventions to promote safer sex and timely testing among MSM are needed.
This is an Open Access article distributed in accordance with the Creative Commons Attribution Non Commercial (CC BY-NC 4.0) license, which permits others to distribute, remix, adapt, build upon this work non-commercially, and license their derivative works on different terms, provided the original work is properly cited and the use is non-commercial. See: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/