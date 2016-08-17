A discrete choice experiment to assess people living with HIV's (PLWHIV's) preferences for GP or HIV clinic appointments
- A H Miners1,
- C D Llewellyn2,
- V L Cooper3,
- E Youssef2,
- A J Pollard2,
- M Lagarde1,
- C Sabin4,
- E Nixon3,
- M Sachikonye5,
- N Perry6,
- M Fisher3
- 1Faculty of Public Health and Policy, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, London, UK
- 2Division of Public Health and Primary Care, Brighton and Sussex Medical School, Brighton, UK
- 3Department of Genitourinary Medicine, Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, Brighton, UK
- 4HIV Epidemiology & Biostatistics Group, University College London, London, UK
- 5UK Community Advisory Board Country (UKCAB), London, UK
- 6Brighton and Sussex Clinical Trials Unit, Brighton and Sussex Medical Schools, Brighton, UK
- Correspondence to Dr A H Miners, Faculty of Public Health and Policy, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, 15-17 Tavistock Place, London WC1 9SY, UK; alec.miners{at}lshtm.ac.uk
- Received 23 March 2016
- Revised 30 June 2016
- Accepted 17 July 2016
- Published Online First 17 August 2016
Abstract
Objectives To understand which aspects of general practitioner (GP) and HIV clinic appointments people living with HIV (PLWHIV) most value when seeking advice for new health problems.
Methods A discrete choice experiment using a convenience sample of people diagnosed with HIV. Participants were recruited from 14 general HIV clinics in the South East of England between December 2014 and April 2015. ORs were calculated using conditional logit (CLOGIT) and latent class models (LCMs).
Results A total of 1106 questionnaires were returned. Most participants were male (85%), white (74%) and were men who have sex with men (69%). The CLOGIT analysis showed people particularly valued shorter appointment waiting times (ORs between 1.52 and 3.62, p<0.001 in all instances). The LCM analysis showed there were two distinct classes, with 59% and 41% of respondents likely to be in each. The first class generally preferred GP to HIV clinic appointments and particularly valued ‘being seen quickly’. For example, they had strong preferences for shorter appointment waiting times and longer GP opening hours. People in the second class also valued shorter waiting times, but they had a strong general preference for HIV clinic rather than GP appointments.
Conclusions PLWHIV value many aspects of care for new health problems, particularly short appointment waiting times. However, they appear split in their general willingness to engage with GPs.
